Assetmark Inc. Makes New $35.41 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 751,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,406,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.63% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,877,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.60.

