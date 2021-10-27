Assetmark Inc. Purchases 21,098 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.02% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $36,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,189,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000.

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.14 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30.

