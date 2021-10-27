Assetmark Inc. Purchases 30,021 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.13% of Teradyne worth $28,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.15.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

