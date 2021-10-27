Assetmark Inc. Purchases 370,164 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,164 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,513,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 407,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLB stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.