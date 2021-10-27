Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $96.92.

