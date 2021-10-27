Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,139,808 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139,808 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $42,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 979,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,062 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 329,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the period.

SPAB opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

