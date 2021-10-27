Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,192 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $34,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $592.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $624.74 and its 200 day moving average is $564.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.71.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

