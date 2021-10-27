Assetmark Inc. Sells 7,846 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.07% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $49,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

