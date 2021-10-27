Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812,470 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.