Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.57

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and traded as low as $13.00. Astronics shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

