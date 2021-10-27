ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151. ASX has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $2.5298 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

