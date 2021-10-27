Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

ATYM traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 402.80 ($5.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £556.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 319.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 319.93. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 415 ($5.42).

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

