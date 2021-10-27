ATB Capital Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$58.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$58.00 price objective by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Evercore raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.19.

CNQ traded down C$0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.94. 1,725,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.41. The company has a market cap of C$61.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.31 and a 12-month high of C$54.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total transaction of C$1,828,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,368,022.31. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,062,488.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

