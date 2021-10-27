ATB Capital Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$19.50 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$19.50 target price by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.76.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,718. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.45. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.23 and a 52 week high of C$14.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.