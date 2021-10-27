ATB Capital Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$45.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$45.00 target price from equities researchers at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.21.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.99 on Wednesday, reaching C$43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,263. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$16.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.49. The company has a market cap of C$30.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

