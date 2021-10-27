ATB Capital Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$45.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$45.00 target price from equities researchers at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.21.
Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.99 on Wednesday, reaching C$43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,263. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$16.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.49. The company has a market cap of C$30.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
