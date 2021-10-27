ATB Capital Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$33.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$33.00 price objective by research analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.20.
Shares of SU traded down C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.77. The firm has a market cap of C$42.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
