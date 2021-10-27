ATB Capital Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$33.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$33.00 price objective by research analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.20.

Shares of SU traded down C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.77. The firm has a market cap of C$42.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

