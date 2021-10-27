Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $63,810.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $63,810.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069634 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003082 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

