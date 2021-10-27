ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.19. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$16.33 and a 1 year high of C$47.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

