Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €16.82 ($19.79) and last traded at €16.64 ($19.58). Approximately 2,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.60 ($19.53).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aumann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $253.76 million and a P/E ratio of -16.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.37.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

