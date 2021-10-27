Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.35, but opened at $29.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 71,402 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,700. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.