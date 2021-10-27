Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $932.41 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.44 or 0.00105645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and $932.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00421660 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00043097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001453 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

