AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.19-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.180-$8.280 EPS.

NYSE AVB traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.63. 601,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,656. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $238.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.56.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

