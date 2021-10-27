AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.180-$8.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.290 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.63. 601,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.86.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.56.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.