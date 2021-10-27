Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

AGR traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 1,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,403. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30.

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

