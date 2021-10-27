Avista (AVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avista stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

