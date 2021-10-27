AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,729,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVH traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.04. 10,581,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,431,296. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.04.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

