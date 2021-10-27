Axis DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $105,820.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $418,930.51 and approximately $105,820.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00049511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00207912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00098001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

