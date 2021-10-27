AxoGen (AXGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of AXGN opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.