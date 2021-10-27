AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.05 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTI. BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get AXT alerts:

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. 209,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, analysts expect that AXT will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.