Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €46.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.31 ($45.07).

G1A traded up €0.81 ($0.95) on Wednesday, reaching €41.44 ($48.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €41.31 ($48.60).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

