Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

