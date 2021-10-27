Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.81, but opened at $82.13. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bandwidth shares last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 3,963 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 880 shares of company stock worth $76,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 112.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 110.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29, a PEG ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.28.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

