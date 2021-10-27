Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 1,127.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,747 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.00% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 894.3% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 868.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,802.3% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter.

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

