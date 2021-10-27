Base Resources (LON:BSE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.59

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.59 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.75 ($0.22). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 118,726 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of £194.37 million and a PE ratio of 23.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

