Beam Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $73.08 million and $9.23 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004587 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,752,040 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

