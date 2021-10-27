Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to post sales of $581.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.10 million to $584.20 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

