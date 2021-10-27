Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00106220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.01 or 0.00421161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.