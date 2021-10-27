Beer Money (BEER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,286.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $257,021.07 and approximately $2,286.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00210256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

