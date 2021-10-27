Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 91.0% in October

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. 23,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

