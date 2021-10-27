Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.13 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE BHE traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $893.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

