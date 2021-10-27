Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.14 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.75 ($0.82). Approximately 21,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 205,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.75 ($0.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.24. The company has a market cap of £420.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15.

Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.