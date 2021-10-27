bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading 5.7% Higher

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €19.10 ($22.47) and last traded at €18.82 ($22.14). 18,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.80 ($20.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 million and a PE ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.