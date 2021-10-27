BGC Partners (BGCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

