Binamon (BMON) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and $5.97 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,979.88 or 1.00168047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.68 or 0.06726599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars.

