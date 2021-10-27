Binance USD (BUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.30 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $12.79 billion and $10.30 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00210366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00097429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,784,195,604 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.