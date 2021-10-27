BinaryX (BNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $246.96 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $246.96 million and $29.02 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $122.08 or 0.00207124 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001325 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006290 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.30 or 0.00590915 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.