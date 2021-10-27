Binemon Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binemon has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,900.46 or 1.00020936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.35 or 0.06750685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon's total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

