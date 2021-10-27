Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Up 686.7% in October

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 686.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOIF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Biome Grow has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

