Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €43.00 ($50.59) and last traded at €43.20 ($50.82). 2,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.30 ($50.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $854.74 million and a P/E ratio of -51.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

