Bismuth Market Cap Tops $2.20 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,707,992 coins and its circulating supply is 22,552,643 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

